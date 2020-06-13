questions
- MusicMetro Boomin Denies Drake BeefThe St. Louis producer's response doesn't completely rule some friction out, but he clarified that this isn't as deep as people think.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Blasts Reporter For J. Cole Collab Question During InterviewApparently, the 24-year-old took issue with the reporter's "clout-chasing," as he seemingly didn't green-light this clip.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJack Harlow Left Shocked By Fan's Wild Question About Kevin Hart & DruskiHarlow just decided to end the Q&A altogether.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDrake Shares A Late Night Question From His Private JetDrake keeps dishing out quotables in his Instagram captions. By Aron A.
- LifeMF DOOM's Wife Left With Medical Questions After Rapper's Unexpected 2020 DeathDaniel Dumile received treatment from St James Hospital after suffering a "rare" reaction to recently prescribed blood pressure medication in late 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTony Yayo Blasts DJ Vlad For Question About 50 Cent & Ja Rule BeefAs soon as Vlad broached the topic, Yayo told him to "shut the f**k up."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Answers Questions About YoungBoy (Kind Of), Shouts Out Morgan Wallen"What beef?" Smurk replied to a reporter's question.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSaviii 3rd Reveals Kendrick Lamar's Criteria For Collaborating With ArtistsSaviii 3rd says Kendrick Lamar asked him five serious questions before collaborating with him.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJID Is $2,000 Answer On "Jeopardy!"The game show player who guessed the Atlanta rapper correctly had a huge smile on his face, as many fans of the artist would if given the chance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher Grill Each Other With Questions During Cooking VideoThe couple asked each other about Moneybagg's baby mamas, the first time they said the L word, and whether his kids like her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsYoung Thug Has A Question For Every Woman In The WorldYoung Thug emerges with a question for the women of the world.By Alex Zidel
- RandomStyles P Has Some Questions About Black Lives Matter DonationsStyles P finds the Black Lives Matter organization a little suspect when it comes to donations.By Lynn S.