Drake Shares A Late Night Question From His Private Jet

Drake has a lot on his mind these days, as shown by his recent string of Instagram posts. Following each night of the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage, Drizzy typically hits the ‘Gram with highlights from the evening, accompanied by some quotable captions. For the most part, the captions seem to be either lyrics from his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, or potential throwaways from his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything. Either way, he elicited reactions from his fans, some who resonate deeply with the handful of quotables he unleashed on the ‘Gram.

Most recently, the Toronto-based rapper hit the ‘Gram to flex from his cozy flight on Air Drake. Posted up with a laptop and a phone case that reads, “This Is A Money Phone,” the rapper provided fans with a small glimpse into his private jet. However, he posed an interesting question for his fans that really sounds like it should’ve been in his book. “How are you thirsty AND want a meal ticket?” the caption reads.

Read More: Birdman Believes A Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Show Would Net Them $20 Million

Drake Plots On New Album

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Since 2021, Drake’s already dished out three albums including Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss with 21 Savage. However, throughout his recent tour, the “Rich Flex” star has continued to provide fans with updates on the project. About a week and a half ago, the rapper hinted that the project would drop this week. He hasn’t provided a concrete date yet but it wouldn’t be shocking if For All The Dogs hits DSPs this Friday.

Since the beginning of the year, Drake’s provided fans with a handful of records that provide us with a bit of insight into his next artistic venture. Considering that Her Loss concluded the trilogy that he began with CLB, songs like “Search & Rescue” and the yet-to-be-released “At The Gates” ft. Lil Uzi Vert supposedly indicate his next artistic evolution. Most recently, he teamed up with Central Cee for their “On The Radar Freestyle.” It’s unclear if the two have more music in the works but Drake certainly has fans anticipating his next project.

Read More: Joe Budden Is “Scared Sh*tless” Of Upcoming Drake Album