Sexyy Red Was So Unserious While Answering The Miami Heat's Questions Courtside

Sexyy Red is getting her bag by any means necessary -– and she's not doing anything to change herself or act disingenuously for the cameras. Moreover, a recent interview with the Miami Heat's media team contained some pretty unserious answers courtside, in the way that she became known for quite quickly. "Do you love the Miami Heat?" the interviewer asked. "Skee yee!" the 25-year-old answered. "What is your favorite thing about Miami" was the next question: "Skee yee," her son answered. "Do you have a favorite player on the Miami Heat?" The only player that matters in the Hood Hottest Princess' universe: "Get it, Sexyy!"

As if that wasn't enough, she also remarked that her favorite Miami Heat jersey is the Sexyy Red jersey. While maybe the NBA basketball team sought actual answers, they and their media team likely knew that this yields more in the long run. After all, whether staged or not, it's an engagement point for hoop heads mad at the lack of answers or fans of Sexyy Red's music who might have the exact same responses as her. Speaking of those fans, a lot of them are excited for an upcoming collab with Saucy Santana, which might arrive just in time for the summer.

Read More: What Was Sexyy Red’s First Official Viral Hit?

Sexyy Red's Hilarious Miami Heat Interview: Watch

In fact, the St. Louis native has a couple of collabs on the docket that are really energizing the fandom, and opening the way for an even bigger 2024 for her. For example, there's her teased remix with Nicki Minaj that, while still not 100% confirmed, is everything that the Barbz and her fans want right now. While last year will prove steep competition as far as engagement, promotion, and visibility, Sexyy Red also has so much more at her disposal than what she had back then. As such, everyone's still excited to see her continue to grow.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this career trajectory, linking up with huge companies like the Miami Heat? Do you agree with Joe Budden's take that some of this hype is paid for or did you decline the Haterade this morning? Whatever the case, let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Sexyy Red.

Read More: Sexyy Red Hosts Improvised Show After She Couldn’t Enter High School Due To Weed Smell