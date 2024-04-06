Sexyy Red Shares Hilarious Nicki Minaj Impression Amid "FTCU" Remix Demands

Sexyy Red recently channeled Roman.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj took to social media to send a public message to Sexyy Red, requesting for the St. Louis-born performer remix her track "FTCU." As expected, Sexyy was quick to respond, appearing interested so long as the hitmaker would be willing to shoot an accompanying visual with her. Nicki didn't make any promises right away, but she did hint that another major artist could also appear on the track.

“Miss lady, bring the kids & the stroller that’s all I got to offer right now. a play date,” Nicki wrote. “Let somebody film us bi$h sexy know DANG well we on tour in #gagcity Barbz. send me that verse right away pls ma’am. It’s a superstar (or 2) on there as well. GET IT SEXY!!!!!!” Sexyy Red later replied with a photo of her and her little ones on a plane, telling Nicki they're on their way.

Sexyy Red Channels Her Inner Roman In New Clip

Of course, the idea left fans in shambles, as they've yet to hear the two femcees on a song together since "Pound Town 2." While the remix isn't confirmed to be in the works, listeners have remained hopeful. During a recent Instagram Live, Sexyy even channeled her inner Roman with a few bars from "St*pid H*e," seemingly indicating that she's been revisiting some of the Queen of Rap's earlier material. Only time will tell whether or not the remix ever really happens, but until it does, it's safe to say she won't be able to escape demands for her verse.

What do you think of Sexyy Red's Nicki Minaj impression? Did she nail it? What about her potentially appearing on a remix of "FTCU"? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

