Joe Budden Stands By Theory Drake Is Being Paid To Promote Sexyy Red Amid Backlash

"Poor baby don't even know what's going on," Budden says of Sexyy Red.

BYCaroline Fisher
During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden shared a theory about Drake's relationship with Sexyy Red, suggesting that there's more at play than mutual admiration. He argued that it's likely that Drake's being paid to promote the "Pound Town" performer's music, claiming that he doesn't believe friendship is enough to keep him coming back. The controversial take quickly earned responses from countless viewers, including Sexyy Red.

She took to Twitter/X to fire back with a simple response earlier this week. "They so dumb," she replied to a clip of his comment. Budden has now addressed the uproar his theory caused, claiming to be "shocked" by it. According to him, Sexyy Red may not even be aware of what kind of deal their teams worked out and would be the "last person" to know if money was changing hands.

Joe Budden Thinks Sexyy Red Doesn't Know "What's Going On"

"I'm here to double down," he begins in a clip from the podcast. "That whole display almost made me depressed and sad, cuz it's like, b*tch, you don't know. How the f*ck would you know? You think you allowed in them contract meetings? Actually, you'd be the last person to know. Poor baby don't even know what's going on." Budden then went on to insist he was simply offering viewers some of his expertise on the subject. He claims he wasn't trying to throw shade as he's a longtime supporter of the "SkeeYee" rapper.

He also suggested that various other artists, including Ice Spice, have been offered similar arrangements but decided to turn them down. "Artists out there, find out what deals you in, and stop getting mad at me," he later added. What do you think of Joe Budden speculating that Drake is being paid to promote Sexyy Red's music? What about him doubling down after she called the theory "dumb"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

