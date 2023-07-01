Ice Spice Gets Career Advice From Drake

Ice Spice is having an absolutely massive 2023. She turned into an overnight sensation who is lighting up the Hot 100 and appearing at every major event. it’s no surprise that along the way she’s run into plenty of the music industry’s biggest stars. She’s done collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Pink Pantheress, and Lil Tjay. Later this year she’s going on tour with Doja Cat Doechii. Subsequently, according to a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she’s been receiving career advice from Drake.

When Lowe asks Ice Spice who she’s “adopted as a mentor” she has a surprising answer. “I’d say ,Drake, we talk all the time and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on. The relationship between the pair goes beyond just friendly chatting though. “I’ll ask him, ‘What should I do with this? Or how’d you go about this? Or did you ever experience that?” Drake isn’t a bad mentor to have considering he’s one of the most commercially successful artists of all time. “He’ll tell me, ‘I did this and you should do that, too, because you can.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You’re right. Period,” she explains.

Earlier today Ice Spice announced her next bunch of new songs. Those are coming in the form of a deluxe edition of her Like..? EP from early this year. That project originally contained hits like “Munch” and “In Ha Mood.” It also includes the song “Princess Diana” which went on to be a top 10 hit after Nicki Minaj joined on for the remix.

Ice Spice also might have new music coming soon with Ken Carson. The Opium rapper posted a picture of Spice to his Instagram story which got fans speculating that they could be working on new music together. Carson is rumored to have a new album coming soon and now fans wouldn’t be surprised to the “Boys A Liar pt. 2” rapper appear on it. What do you think of Ice Spice getting her career advice from Drake? Let us know in the comment section below.

