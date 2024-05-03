Ice Spice's "Ex Best Friend" Leaks Texts Critical Of Nicki Minaj

BYLavender Alexandria1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

It's the latest revelation from Spice's ex-best friend.

Ice Spice became one of the biggest stars in rap music overnight. It began when her song "Munch" began to catch fire online. But shortly after she became a full on superstar in the wake of tracks like "Boys a liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress and "Karma" with Taylor Swift. But one of her earliest major allies in her career was Nicki Minaj. The pair worked on two songs together just a few months after Spice's breakthrough including a remix of her song "Princess Diana" and "Barbie World" from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

It's the latter song around which a new controversy has just sparked. One of Ice Spice's friends appears to have leaked some information about the trouble surrounding the song behind the scenes. She labels herself as the rapper's "ex best friend" and shared a series of texts between the pair. In the alleged texts, Spice describes how Nicki attempted to cut a deal that would entitle her to a large amount of Spice's publishing rights for the song. In one particularly cutting message, Spice calls Nicki "ungrateful and delusional" and claims that the entire affair over publishing ended their friendship. Check out the full series of messages that Spice's friend shared below.

Read More: Ice Spice Believes Her Haters Have The Right To Be Mad As She Flaunts Her Curves In Revealing Jean Shorts

Ice Spice's Alleged Harsh Words For Nicki Minaj

Spice's best friend has been making waves all week. She's called out Drake and even ended up in a Twitter spat with Lil Nas X. She even tried to expose Spice herself, proving exactly why she now considers herself an ex best friend. Spice is fresh off the release of her new "Fisherrr" remix and is gearing up to release her new album later this year.

What do you think of the leaked texts of Ice Spice talking about Nicki Minaj? Do you believe that the texts are actually from her and that the story she tells about publishing rights is real? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice’s Alleged Ex-Friend Accuses Drake Of Being A “Raging Predator”

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1MusicIce Spice Named Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year1105
BET Awards 2023 - ShowMusicIce Spice Reveals There's An Unheard "Munch" Remix Featuring Central Cee9.7K
BET Awards 2023 - ShowMusicIce Spice Shows Love To Natalie Nunn On IG Story2.0K
2023 BET Awards - ArrivalsMusicIce Spice Continues To Dominate The Billboard Hot 1006.1K