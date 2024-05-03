Ice Spice's "Ex Best Friend" Leaks Texts Critical Of Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice became one of the biggest stars in rap music overnight. It began when her song "Munch" began to catch fire online. But shortly after she became a full on superstar in the wake of tracks like "Boys a liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress and "Karma" with Taylor Swift. But one of her earliest major allies in her career was Nicki Minaj. The pair worked on two songs together just a few months after Spice's breakthrough including a remix of her song "Princess Diana" and "Barbie World" from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

It's the latter song around which a new controversy has just sparked. One of Ice Spice's friends appears to have leaked some information about the trouble surrounding the song behind the scenes. She labels herself as the rapper's "ex best friend" and shared a series of texts between the pair. In the alleged texts, Spice describes how Nicki attempted to cut a deal that would entitle her to a large amount of Spice's publishing rights for the song. In one particularly cutting message, Spice calls Nicki "ungrateful and delusional" and claims that the entire affair over publishing ended their friendship. Check out the full series of messages that Spice's friend shared below.

Read More: Ice Spice Believes Her Haters Have The Right To Be Mad As She Flaunts Her Curves In Revealing Jean Shorts

Ice Spice's Alleged Harsh Words For Nicki Minaj

Spice's best friend has been making waves all week. She's called out Drake and even ended up in a Twitter spat with Lil Nas X. She even tried to expose Spice herself, proving exactly why she now considers herself an ex best friend. Spice is fresh off the release of her new "Fisherrr" remix and is gearing up to release her new album later this year.

What do you think of the leaked texts of Ice Spice talking about Nicki Minaj? Do you believe that the texts are actually from her and that the story she tells about publishing rights is real? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice’s Alleged Ex-Friend Accuses Drake Of Being A “Raging Predator”

[Via]