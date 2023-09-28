Taylor Swift Has High Praise For Ice Spice In New Interview

Ice Spice has been one of the breakout stars of 2023 by pretty much every metric. She not only rose to a massive level of popularity but also started making allies in high places pretty much immediately. She took home the fan-voted Best New Artist award at the VMAs earlier this month, beating out Peso Pluma and Renee Rapp. She's also become pretty close friends with Nicki Minaj, and the pair have already scored two top-ten hits together. First Nicki joined for a remix of Spice's song "Princess Diana." After that, the pair teamed up again for the song "Barbie World" from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

During the VMAs, Ice Spice was sitting next to another one of her collaborators, Taylor Swift. Swift invited Ice Spice onto a remix of her song "Karma" earlier this year. The track landed on the deluxe edition of Taylor Swift's Midnights album and became yet another top-10 hit for both artists. Recently, Ice Spice was the subject of a cover story for Variety which sought to identify the personality behind the quickly elevated superstar. She spoke on a variety of subjects herself in the piece, like Matty Healy's notorious jokes about her on a podcast. But Variety also collected some testimony from artists who have worked with Spice and Taylor was happy to provide.

Taylor Swift Says Ice Spice "Impressed The Hell" Out Of Her

In her full quote, Swift was overflowing with praise for the rapper. “I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start. She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize," she explained.

Swift also took the opportunity to laud Ice Spice for her professional demeanor despite how new of an artist she is. "She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.” What do you think of Taylor Swift's high praise for Ice Spice? Let us know in the comment section below.

