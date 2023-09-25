Max B Flirts With Ice Spice: “She Looking Real Good”

Max B shot his shot at Ice Spice from behind bars while attempting to recruit her to his EMG movement. While discussing his favorite female rappers at the moment on a phone call from prison, Max B began by praising Cardi B before remarking that he needs a “first lady.”

“Shout-out to Cardi B, you already know the classics. But we need a first lady on this EMG movement. I’m looking at some pieces. I’m loving that Spicy Ice joint right now,” he admitted over the phone. “She looking real good. I’m loving that Icy Spicy right now. She looking real tasty with that carrot top going off. That top looking like carrot cake. I want a bite.”

Ice Spice Performs At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ice Spice performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to Max B's video. "Can y’all imagine Max IG Live when he home," one wrote. Another added: "Bro so wavy ong. Bro could be 70 and still be dat guy." Max B has been in prison since 2009, when he was charged with conspiracy related to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder. In 2019, Max announced that his sentence had been reduced to just 12 years. His exact release date is unclear, as French Montana claimed that he'd be out back in April but he remains behind bars. In May, Max clarified that he has “two more joints left." If he means years, fans can expect a further update on his release in 2025. Check out the latest Instagram post for Ice Spice below.

Max B Shows Love To Ice Spice

Ice Spice is in the midst of a career year, having collaborated with Nicki Minaj, performed with Taylor Swift, and more in 2023. She recently won the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist.

