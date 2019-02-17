flirt
- MusicMax B Flirts With Ice Spice: “She Looking Real Good”Max B showed love to Ice Spice while discussing his favorite female rappers.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Immediately Responds To Brittany Renner's Sexual DesiresBrittany Renner has Kevin Gates's undivided attention. By Aron A.
- GramMonica Playfully Responds To Chief Keef's "Quadruple Bad" FlirtationsThe singer's sons showed her an old tweet from Chief Keef & he made it clear it was definitely about her.By Erika Marie
- AnticsMegan Thee Stallion Shoots Her Shot At Yung MiamiMegan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami flirted over the weekend on Twitter.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Flirts With Jack Harlow On TikTokLil Nas X thinks Jack Harlow is going to block him for his "Already Best Friends" reenactment.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeFlorida Man Flirts With Judge During Hearing: "You're Gorgeous"Take your shot when you can.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVDaBaby & B. Simone Get Very Flirty On Wild 'N OutDaBaby and B. Simone couldn't resist each other on a new video from Wild 'N Out.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Shoots Her Shot At 21 Savage In His IG Live CommentsAri Lennox was really feeling 21 Savage while he was singing some R&B classics on Instagram live.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDrake & Rihanna Take Jabs At Each Other In IG Live CommentsDrake and Rihanna were flirtatiously taking shots at one another in the comments on DJ Spade's Instagram Live, after Drake trolled her about dropping new music.By Lynn S.
- MusicMeek Mill Used To Lie About Signing To Jay-Z Before He Actually DidGuess that's what makes him a Dream Chaser. By Noah C
- Gram50 Cent Is A Big Fan Of Nia Long's Busty Car Selfie50 Cent is all for Nia Long's motivational Monday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLizzo Shoots Her Shot At DaBaby After His Nudes Allegedly LeakLizzo liked what she saw. By Noah C
- AnticsAriana Grande Flirts With A$AP Rocky For Her Friend After Alleged Sex Tape LeakAriana Grande is a solid wing woman.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNia Long Posts Cute Pictures In Nas Sweater & He RespondsNia loves the GodsonBy Karlton Jahmal
- AnticsRick Ross Shoots His Shot At Front-Row Baddie During PerformanceRick Ross made a special connection with a lady in the front row.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLe'Veon Bell & Lira Galore Spark Dating Rumors After Flirty Twitter ExchangeGalore thinks Bell is pretty fine.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentLupita Nyong'o Flirts Hard With Michael B. Jordan & The Fans Are All For ItPeople are begging the two actors to get together.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRob Kardashian Shoots His Shot At Dominican Singer Natti NatashaRob Kardashian has his eyes on a Latin superstar.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrey Songz Shoots His Shot At Megan Thee Stallion, She RespondsMegan Thee Stallion doesn't think Trigga Trey can handle her.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry Recalls Being Charmed By Jay-Z & The BeyHive Comes For HerThe BeyHive don't play.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Reacts To Young M.A Curving HimKodak Black asks Young M.A. how she's a girl but doesn't want him in the bedroom.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung M.A. Feels Disrespected By Kodak Black's Flirtations: "Y'all N----s Alright?"Young M.A. reacts to "The Kodak Black Situation."By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Shoots His Shot At Nicki Minaj & Young M.A.Kodak Black let's the ladies know they could "get it."By Aron A.