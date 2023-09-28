Ice Spice Reveals What Matty Healy Said To Her After Making Crude Jokes On A Podcast

Lead singer of pop rock band The 1975 Matty Healy has found himself crossing paths with plenty of high-profile musicians this year. Most notably, the singer spent a few weeks as Taylor Swift's speculated boyfriend. Many Swifties reacted negatively to the news citing various controversial statements Healy has made in the past. He also crossed paths with Azealia Banks and found himself being called out by pop singer Rina Sawayama. But one of the controversies that has stuck the most are strange comments he made about Ice Spice on a podcast.

Healy appeared on The Adam Friedland Show where he told a story about trying to reach Ice Spice through Instagram DMs. That spun into a tirade where the podcast hosts play offensive guessing games about the rapper's ethnicity. While Healy doesn't exactly participate directly he clearly finds the spectacle funny. Apparently, Matty felt the need to apologize as Spice was asked about it in a recent interview and she revealed what he said.

Matty Healy's Apology To Ice Spice

“When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused. Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some sh-t like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? Ice Spice explains to Variety. She also revealed that she eventually received an apology from the singer. "But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care."

Spice also explained that she caught up with Matty recently and the pair have made up. "But that’s funny because I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course.’ He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good.” In the full interview she discusses a number of other artists and controversies she's been a part of. What do you think of Matty Healy's apology to Ice Spice for comments from a podcast he appeared on? Let us know in the comment section below.

