Ice Spice Catches Heat For Sharing Asian Edit Of Herself

Ice Spice is coming under fire on social media for sharing an edited photo of herself race-swapped. She posted the picture on Twitter while promoting her new song, "Think U The Shit (Fart)." The original selfie is the cover art for the single.

“Why is she making fun of asian people?” one user asked in response. Another referenced a recent Twitter trend, writing: “She’s trying to see what she would look like if she was black AND chinese.” The edit of Ice Spice appears to stem from a user on the site, @VLONEPREDATOR, who has been editing pictures in a similar manner.

Read More: Ice Spice's Looks Mocked By The 1975 Singer Matt Healy, Yungblud Defends Her

Ice Spice Attends The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ice Spice performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Other replies brought up 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s controversial joke on The Adam Friedland Show in February 2023. Speaking with comedians Nick Mullen and Friedland, he jokingly referred to her as a “chubby Chinese lady.” Spice eventually responded to the drama during an interview with Variety. “When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused. Because I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some sh*t like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’” she said at the time. “First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What? But then they apologized or whatever. And the whole time, I didn’t really care.” Check out the post on Twitter below.

Ice Spice Shares Edited Picture Of Herself

Ice Spice dropped, "Think U The Shit (Fart)," last Friday after teasing the single, earlier this month. On the track, she raps, "Think you the sh*t, b*tch? You not even the fart/I be goin’ hard, I’m breakin’ they hearts, like/B*tches be quick, but I’m quicker/B*tches be thick but I’m thicker/She could be rich but I’m richer." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: The Controversy About Ice Spice & Taylor Swift's Collab: All The Drama Surrounding "Karma (Remix)"

[Via]