the 1975
- MusicIce Spice Reveals What Matty Healy Said To Her After Making Crude Jokes On A PodcastIce Spice touched on the situation in a new interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice's Looks Mocked By The 1975 Singer Matt Healy, Yungblud Defends HerOn a podcast, Healy & the hosts said: "She's like an Inuit Spice Girl" and "This chubby Chinese lady." Then, they made fun of people's accents.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe 1975 Singer Matt Healy Says “Free Young Thug” During ConcertHealy says “I don’t care if he did anything with guns” as he calls for Young Thug’s freedom.By Aron A.