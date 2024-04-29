Lil Nas X Goes Back & Forth With Ice Spice's Alleged Ex-Best Friend, Baby Storme, Says They're Having A "Psychotic Breakdown"

Lil Nas X and Baby Storme went at it on Twitter, over the weekend, regarding the inspiration for one of Nas' recent looks. Storme, who previously has claimed to be an ex-best friend of Ice Spice, says Nas copied her “identity” during his Christian era. She also recalled him being “the first major celebrity to discover me.”

“Lil Nas X i’m not even gonna address you,” Baby Storme wrote on Twitter. “Another clown ass barb who tried to steal my identity. he stole my TCIAG look that i INVENTED & then used it to launch his new era, ‘J Christ.’ but he doesn’t walk in light. which is why you can never be me. You used blasphemy to try to boost your sorry ass career. And that’s why your career is finished. This screenshot is straight from his page.”

Lil Nas X Performs With Kevin Abstract During Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Nas X performs with Kevin Abstract during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Nas eventually caught wind of the accusations and fired back in a post of his own. “I am flattered that you think my outfit was genuinely inspired by your party city monster high dress. Log off the internet and have your psychotic breakdown without an audience like the rest of us baby girl,” he wrote. From there, Storme admitted she only called out Nas to get attention from his fanbase. “I already knew Lil Nas X would be the one celebrity to respond,” she wrote. “I baited him. And it was easy since he is a barb. Thank you for the free promo, Montero! You really put my career on the map now!!”

Lil Nas X & Baby Storme Trade Shots

Check out Nas and Storme's back-and-forth on Twitter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Nas X on HotNewHipHop.

