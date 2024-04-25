Lil Nas X Drops Catchy Single "Trust Me" Ahead Of New Mixtape

Lil Nas X has really kept fans waiting. His debut album, MONTERO, was a huge breakthrough release in 2021, earning a platinum certification and three Grammy nominations. The rapper been has been quiet in subsequent years, however, despite confirming that his next release will be a sequel to his breakthrough mixtape, NASARATI. There have been leaks, teasers, and official lead singles for NASARATI 2, but 2024 seems to be the years fans will actually get to hear it. Lil Nas X's latest single, "Trust Me," only supports this theory.

Lil Nas X teased "Trust Me" in March, but he finally blessed fans with the full version on April 24. The song differs drastically from the rapper's previous teaser, "Lean On My Body," which opted for a more melodic, pop-rap approach. "Trust Me," by contrast, goes for a harder, more gritty sound. This can be registered in the single artwork, which sees the often flamboyantly dressed Nas X rocking a tank top and jean shorts. The "Industry Baby" rapper focuses on his teenage years and the difficulty he had coming to terms with his sexuality. "Back in middle school, I was fiending for d*ck," he raps. "7th grade, sending my homies some pics. Daddy never knew what I did as a kid, he would've crucified me but..."

Lil Nas X Talks About His Struggles As A Teen

The second verse lays out Lil Nas X's struggles in the current day. He raps about health concerns, wealth goals, and his insecurities as a pop star. The transparency extends the the chorus: "Anytime I'm wrong I'll admit it, why not," he sings. "Rather tell the truth than pretend, why lie?." Nas X has always been honest with his music, and "Trust Me" is a reminder than he can do so over a simple, catchy hip-hop beat. The song is currently streaming on SoundCloud, which is where NASARATI 2 will eventually be released.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "Trust Me," by Lil Nas X? Does the rapper keep his hot streak going? Do you like the stripped-down approach to the production? Do you think NASARATI 2 will be Nas X's best project yet? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news on Lil Nas X. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

But I got over 40 million sold

How the f*ck I'm only 24?

Mind of a 42 year old

Mind over matter

Money, time, Instagram replies and Twitter quotes

God damn, this aries where I am turned to the GOAT

