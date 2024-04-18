Lil Nas X Drops "Lean On My Body" 2 Years After Teasing It

Lil Nas X has one of the most dedicated fanbases in hip-hop. The rapper has a talent for connecting with listeners on social media, which often leads to him teasing unreleased music. He previewed a song called "Lean On My Body" on March 22, 2022 via TikTok, but the full version never came out. Until now, that is. Lil Nas X has finally released the full version of "Lean On My Body," and it delivers on the hype of being one of the rapper's most sought-after snippets.

""Lean On My Body" is produced by Take a Daytrip and Jasper Harris. The former duo has a stellar track record with Lil Nas X, producing the smash singles "Industry Baby" and "Montero." The new song falls in line with these earlier singles, courtesy of a bubbly instrumental and a catchy melody. The rapper evokes Christianity in his verses, which he did to controversial effect in his last single, "J CHRIST." The chorus doubles down on the Christian imagery, dishing out vocal runs reminiscent of a gospel choir. "Lean on my body, Lord," X sings. "Bring blessings on my soul. And when the war is over, see it's time to tell the world the war is won."

Lil Nas X Releases A Braggadocios Anthem

"Lean On My Body" falls in line with Lil Nas X's new era. He's ramped up the provocation in the rollout for his upcoming album, NASARATI 2, and the track's exploration of sin and spiritual support make it a shoe-in for the tracklist. "Lean On My Body" even drops the name of the album in the line "It's mine, n***a, R.I.P. to Lil' Hummer / Nasarati, we up."

Quotable Lyrics:

You know I love you, so I say this s**t with love

But please tell your fans they need to shut the f**k up

I'm doing real s**t, some never-worry-'bout-a-bill s**t

Some build a house on the hill, s**t

The money's gravy, it's coming crazy

My big sis just had another baby, popped 'em out the labia

