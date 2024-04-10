Lil Nas X Teases "NASARATI 2" With Infectious Banger "Right There"

Lil Nas X is almost always stirring up controversy online. However, if there is one thing you have to give the guy it is that he knows how write chart-topping songs. We have seen him do it time and time again with tracks like "INDUSTRY BABY," "MONTERO," "THAT'S WHAT I WANT," and so many more. While some hype may have died surrounding the Georgia artist after his 2021 debut LP, he is focused on coming back in full force this year. At some point, Lil Nas X will be dropping a new mixtape, and to promote he has just dropped "Right There."

However, the single is not available on Spotify and other major platforms, surprisingly. "Right There" is on YouTube and Soundcloud as of now, so it might fly under people's radars. However, we are here to inform you that it is more than worth finding and listening to. Lil Nas X worked with producer Ojivolta, who helped create the beat for Playboi Carti's "2024" track not too long ago. He continues to flex his ear for catchy beats as this a special aura about it.

Listen To "Right There" By Lil Nas X & Ojivolta

The looping background vocals, rapid fire kick drums and 808s, as well as the horns, allow for Nas X to create a sticky melody and delivery. As we said, this song is a teaser for an upcoming mixtape which will be titled NASARATI 2. We do not know the release date yet, but we have received some other promotional tracks already. Those include "J CHRIST" and maybe the documentary exclusive "Where Do We Go Now?"

Quotable Lyrics:

B****, I'm a shoelace after Henny and D'USSÉ

I need my h**s by the douse

Let's make a movie, you and your roommate

I get it and get it

Came in, they thought I was skemished

Everyone thought I'd be finished

