Lil Nas X Wishes He Didn't "Give AF" About Criticism

While Lil Nas X continues to find success in his musical endeavors, the hitmaker isn't immune from scrutiny. In fact, he's far from it. The Georgia-born performer frequently finds himself at the center of controversy for his outward displays of sexuality, polarizing song lyrics, and more. Just recently, for example, he unveiled a snippet of an upcoming track in which he recalls some of his early sexual experiences. As expected, it had most listeners up in arms, though a few did come to his defense.

According to Lil Nas X, concerns that his music won't do well tend to hold him back, and even prevent him from releasing it altogether. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram to vent to his followers, also unveiling a few new snippets. He described being frustrated over these fears and expressed wishes to simply stop caring so much.

Lil Nas X Reveals He's Been "Hoarding Music For Years"

"Been hoarding music for years smh i hate my relationship with fear of my songs not doing well and perception," he captioned the post. "I wish i could just release music and not give af!. anyways enough venting…what’s you guys top 2 of these snippets ??" Of course, commenters are rallying behind Lil Nas X and his vulnerable admission. As for the snippets, listeners hope for all of the full tracks to be released sometime soon.

Sadly, the "Industry Baby" artist isn't alone in these feelings either, as Cardi B also recently opened up about similar concerns. She apologized to her fans for "losing" herself amid criticism, noting how she's only human. What do you think of Lil Nas X revealing that he's been "hoarding" unheard songs for years? Are you surprised? What about him wishing he could release it without fear that it won't do well? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

