Lil Nas X Sends Latto Flowers After She Name Drops Him In New Song

Valentine's Day has fans and artists alike getting into their romantic instincts. That included a recent pretty sweet gesture made for Latto. Her new song "Sunday Service" mostly made waves for shots it takes at Ice Spice. While that's yet to spark any kind of major beef, she is getting love from another rapper she mentions in the song, albeit in a better light. That's of course Lil Nas, whose sweet gesture Latto herself shared to Instagram earlier this week.

"I would never curve you happy Valentine's Day. Lil Nas X" a note sent to Latto reads. It came attached to an impressive bouquet of roses. The note is a reference to one of the lyrics from the songs that reads "please, Lil Nas X the only n*gga curvin' me." Latto did go on to deny that her song was even a "diss track" at all in a tweet responding to a fan calling it one. That felt like it was in pretty direct conflict with the promotional material for the song which featured pictures of Spice directly. Check out the flowers Lil Nas sent below.

Lil Nas X's Gift For Latto

Before making waves for trying to start her own beef with Ice Spice, Latto took sides in the other biggest rap beef of the year. She posted a comment on Instagram about how Megan Thee Stallion was making her proud in her beef with Nicki Minaj. That's not necessarily a surprising take given the fact that Latto herself has beefed with Nicki in the past.

Last month, Lil Nas X dropped the lead single from his new era. After weeks of teasing a shift into a new "Christian era" he unleashed "J CHRIST." Despite the wide reaching interest for the track it didn't stick around long on the charts. What do you think of Lil Nas X getting Latto flowers for Valentine's Day after she name dropped him in a new song? Let is know in the comment section below.

