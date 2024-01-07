Lil Nas X Will "Expose The Industry" Next Friday

In an Instagram post, Lil Nas X says he must "watch his back" as he plans to "expose the industry" next Friday. The comments came as the artist prepares to release his first single since 2022's STAR WALKIN', which was produced as the official anthem for that year's League of Legends World Championships. Furthermore, the rapper is reportedly ramping up to a full album. The sophomore would be a follow-up to 2021's Montero.

He has also previously spoken on "entering his Christian era". Furthermore, he recently posted a TikTok about "finding God after the industry tried to make me satanic". This may foreshadow his goal of "exposing the industry" next week. What do you think he is going to reveal next week? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Lil Nas X Corrects Article Who Mistook His Mother In Graphic Fashion

Lil Nas X Hits Back at "Christian Era" Critics

However, not everyone has been a fan of the rapper's proposed career shift. "I hate how the world successfully changed the narrative of the call me by your name video. y’all hate that i symbolically took ownership of the very place yall condemned gay people to, so you’ve flipped the script and convinced everyone that its about me “mocking god”," Lil Nas wrote on social media. Later, Lil Nas X would refer to himself as "God's favorite" while responding to additional hate about what he was planning. Despite all this, the full extent of what Lil Nas X is planning is still under wraps.

The primary critic of Lil Nas' announcement had been Tyrese. The singer had taken issue with Lil Nas' comments, telling the young rapper to "stop playing with God" and accused Lil Nas of "making a mockery of Jesus". Many of Tyrese's fans agreed with him, causing Lil Nas to make his aforementioned statement. However many people have objected to Lil Nas X choosing God, especially as they see his sexuality as incompatible with being a "good Christian".

Read More: Lil Nas X's Tampon Halloween Costume Gets Backlash, Has This Bold Response To Haters

[via]