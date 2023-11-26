Samantha Lee's Joe Budden Interview Has Tyrese Demanding She Change Her Name & Claiming He's Losing Out On Sex

Tyrese has finally responded to the interview his ex-wife gave to Joe Budden. She wants to be famous, she wants the clout. She had a whole baby and faked a whole marriage to get the BAG. 3 law firms later. Just hear her out guys. Please. Zelie and I are over here decorating this tree and trying to take advantage of these cyber Monday sales to come. Swipe left and just know whoever this person is. She hates my guts and yet her drivers license still says Gibson. Can you please run me my last name back? Soraya can keep it that our angel. Your trash ass birth name is Samantha Schwalenberg," Tyrese ranted as he reposted a clip from the interview.

Furthermore, Tyrese claimed that the interview has affected his relationship with his current partner. "The Joe Budden podcast is now causing havoc in my house. My girl is mad at me about the podcast and after five months, she pulled out the vibrator and used it last night," Tyrese claimed in a separate post. However, this one was met with a fair amount of backlash. Even Tyrese's fans weren't happy that he would put his partner on blast like that for nothing but clout.

Tyrese Tries To Get A New Divorce Judge Again

Meanwhile, Tyrese has been having another rocky week in court. Tyrese has filed a motion to recuse Judge Kevin Farmer from the actor and singer's ongoing divorce trial. According to court filings, Tyrese has claimed that Judge Farmer is prejudiced against him and has not granted Tyrese due process. The primary example of this cited in the filings is Farmer reportedly canceling a hearing and demanding an expedited 10-day payment of a $450,000 bond. Reportedly, the canceled hearing would have seen him explain why he would be unable to source that amount of money in such a short amount of time.

According to the court docs, the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike deeply affected his income for the year so far. However, at least according to him, the hearing was canceled just days before it was supposed to happen. Furthermore, the actor claimed that he was not given a reason why the hearing was canceled. All of this has been provided as evidence that Judge Farmer is not giving Tyrese a fair trial. However, this is not the first time that he has tried to get Judge Farmer recused. The actor mounted an unsuccessful effort to do so last year.

Tyrese Claims His Partner Won't Sleep With Him

