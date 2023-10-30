Tyrese‘s Ex-Wife, Samantha Lee, Reflects On Her Role In “Messy” Divorce

Tyrese‘s ex-wife, Samantha Lee, admits that she played a role in how "messy and ugly" the couple's divorce was. In a pair of videos posted on social media, over the weekend, Lee reflected on their split and discussed taking "accountability." The latest remarks come after she admitted she regrets the divorce, earlier this month.

“I’m not allowing this to be twisted,” she said in the first video. “I took accountability in that interview. I don’t take back anything that I said. When you grow, and you learn, and you’re in relationships with people, and you go from those relationships and grow from those relationships, you have to take accountability for what you did, and your part in it.”

Tyrse & Samantha Lee Attend Black Girls Rock! 2017

NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 05: Tyrese (L) and Samantha Lee Gibson attend Black Girls Rock! 2017 at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

From there, Lee continued to discuss comments she made during an interview with Hardly Initiated. She said: “In that interview, I came in with the mentality that I was going to own me. I can’t own anybody else’s behavior. I can only own mine. And I’m not going to allow myself to get into anything. To get into the potholes, and to get into the tricks of trying to make this very messy and ugly — uglier than it is.” Check out the full videos below as caught by HipHopDX.

Samantha Lee Reflects On Divorce From Tyrese

In her Hardly Initiated interview, Lee explained that bad influences got the better of her. “I was not in any position to make that decision. I was extremely emotionally intoxicated. We can be intoxicated with our emotions and I’m one — I’m very much emotionally led," she explained. "I would never tell somebody to make that decision when they’re that emotional, but ‘course, I wasn’t talking to someone that genuinely would be for marriage or for reconciliation.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Tyrese and Samantha Lee on HotNewHipHop.

