For those unaware, screen star and R&B artist Tyrese is undergoing thorough quite the arduous divorce process with his ex-wife Samantha Lee. Not only that, but the actor vocalized his thoughts and process throughout this process quite strongly, whether on social media or in press conversations. Most recently, he called his relationship with his ex-wife “just a transaction” as their court battle rages on. On that side of things, the Fast & Furious star expressed a will to challenge the judge’s decision to have him pay $650,000 in child support and legal fees to Samantha and her team. During an interview with The Shade Room at the BET Awards on Sunday (June 25), he answered a question about an update concerning his legal stance and where the courtroom’s at right now.

“Well, everything is being appealed,” Tyrese remarked. “Like, everything. You know, I don’t want to get into the legal rabbit hole. But I can just tell y’all to keep it simple. If you argue about the validity of a pre-nuptial agreement, then it’s considered a contested- that’s legal language. If we not arguing about the prenup or the validity of the prenup, it’s non-contested. Nothing to talk about. But if it’s contested, then we’re trying to creatively argue about the validity of this paperwork that we did.

“So yeah, all of those legal fees, everything that’s been going on from the beginning,” Tyrese went on. “We have paperwork that says, ‘If this marriage were to ever fall apart, we have a pre-nuptial.’ Prior to the nuptials, that’s been established. So they cracked it. They cracked the prenup. Yeah, so everything is about to get reversed, flipped. All of my legal fees from the day that she filed, it’s all going to drop on her head. It’s coming.”

Meanwhile, this process proved to be a much more divisive affair among fans than you might expect. In fact, other celebrities like Snoop Dogg have chimed in as well, with the MC publicly supporting the 44-year-old amid his mental health struggles. Only time will tell if this legal procedure gets messier or calmer as their settlement develops. On that note, for more news and the latest updates on Tyrese, come back to HNHH.

