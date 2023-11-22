Teddy Pendergrass' Widow Responds To Tyrese's Lawsuit

Back in September, it was revealed that Tyrese had decided to take legal action against Teddy Pendergrass' widow Joan over rights to his biopic. He claimed to have been working on the biopic since 2013 through his company Voltron Entertainment. Tyrese alleged that the company invested roughly $450K into both the biopic and a book about Pendergrass' life. He was reportedly seeking $1 million in damages or an extension on his previously-signed contract.

Now, Joan has responded to his lawsuit, claiming that Tyrese no longer has any rights to her deceased husband's life story. She alleges that he sold them to Warner Bros. in 2019. The deal they agreed to “[made] Warner Bros. the successor-in-interest to Voltron with respect to the Option Agreement and Voltron no longer a party to the Option Agreement,” her motion reads. The motion also says that “Voltron’s claims are barred because Voltron seeks to enforce an unenforceable agreement to agree.”

Joan Pendergrass Accuses Tyrese Of Selling Rights To Warner Bros.

Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson attends the "Christmas In The City" concert at the Prudential Center on December 18, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

This is far from the only legal drama Tyrese has been wrapped up in lately, however. Earlier this month, it was revealed that he's being sued by the owner of a California Airbnb who alleges that he damaged her property. The owner, Tiffanique Webb, accuses him of making “excessive alterations” to the property without permission. According to her, this made it un-rentable to other guests. She sued him for loss of earnings, seeking over $25K.

He's also still battling his ex-wife Samantha Lee in court. Earlier this week, he filed a motion to have Judge Kevin Farmer recused from the trial. He accuses the judge of being prejudiced against him. He also previously motioned for the judge to be recused this year, though his efforts were unsuccessful at the time. What do you think of Tendy Pendergrass' widow Joan's response to Tyrese's lawsuit? Who do you think is in the right in this case? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

