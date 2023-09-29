Tyrese Accused Of Lying In Home Depot Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Last month, Tyrese sued Home Depot after his unfortunate incident at one of their stores went viral. In footage that made its rounds online, he can be seen engaging in a heated conversation with some store employees. In the suit, Tyrese alleges that two of his associates attempted to purchase items with his credit card while he waited in the parking lot, but they weren't able to. He then entered the store where the verbal altercation took place, and the transaction was completed.

"The cashier gave no reasonable explanation other than repeating ‘store policy’ and demanded to see a form of identification," the suit says. "It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction." Tyrese alleges that staff refused to complete the transaction because they were suspicious of his associates due to their skin color.

Tyrese Puts Home Depot Cofounder On Blast

Home Depot, on the other hand, alleges that Tyrese's suit doesn't paint a true picture of what happened. In legal docs obtained by TMZ, they claim that Tyrese actually brought various items to the register where they were scanned, and then continued to shop. According to them, this left the register backed up, so the cashier cleared the transaction. They also claim to have surveillance footage that proves he never spoke to a store associate about allowing his associates to make the purchase with his card.

Tyrese later responded to their accusation on Instagram, putting Home Depot's cofounder on blast for his support of Donald Trump. "He was one of Trump's largest donors, giving $7 million to his campaign," he wrote. "Blatant racism on all fronts... Everyone deserves respect it doesn’t matter where you land politically." What do you think of Home Depot accusing Tyrese of lying in his lawsuit? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tyrese.

