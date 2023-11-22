Tyrese Again Demands New Judge In Divorce Case

Tyrese has filed a motion to recuse Judge Kevin Farmer from the actor and singer's ongoing divorce trial. According to court filings, Tyrese has claimed that Judge Farmer is prejudiced against him and has not granted Tyrese due process. The primary example of this cited in the filings is Farmer reportedly canceling a hearing and demanding an expedited 10-day payment of a $450,000 bond. Reportedly, the canceled hearing would have seen Tyrese explain why he would be unable to source that amount of money in such a short amount of time.

According to the court docs, the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike deeply affected his income for the year so far. However, at least according to him, the hearing was canceled just days before it was supposed to happen. Furthermore, the actor claimed that he was not given a reason why the hearing was canceled. All of this has been provided as evidence that Judge Farmer is not giving Tyrese a fair trial. However, this is not the first time that Tyrese has tried to get Judge Farmer recused. The actor mounted an unsuccessful effort to do so last year.

Tyrese Hit With Airbnb Lawsuit

However, the legal issues just keep mounting for Tyrese. The actor has been served with a $25K lawsuit for "unauthorized alterations" to an Airbnb he recently stayed in. Tiffanique Webb claims that he made alterations "well in excess" of the $500 security deposit and that the property is now "unrentable" to other guests until Webb is able to repair the damage left by the actor and singer. Webb's documents did not specify the nature of the altercations. However, she filed her suit with the Supreme Court of California.

Furthermore, Tyrese is also in a bitter legal battle with Home Depot. The actor sued the hardware chain for $1 million, arguing that they racially discriminated against two of his associates. After Home Depot publicly responded, the actor went after the company CEO's public support of Donald Trump. However, the future of the case looks murky after the company revealed they had surveillance footage of Tyrese's purported interaction with the discriminatory cashier.

