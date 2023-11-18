Tyrese Hit With $25K Lawsuit Over Allegedly Unauthorized Airbnb Alterations

Tyrese has seemingly gotten himself into some hot water after a stay at a California Airbnb. According to new court documents obtained by The Blast earlier this week, he's being sued by Airbnb owner Tiffanique Webb. Webb filed her claim in the Superior Court of California, alleging that Tyrese made various unapproved alterations to her property.

According to her, the “excessive alterations” Tyrese made have left the property un-rentable to other guests, so she's suing him for loss of earnings. She says the damages exceed his security deposit, seeking more than $25K from the 44-year-old. In California, any changes exceeding $500 made to a rental property must be agreed upon by both parties in writing. Allegedly, Tyrese failed to notify her of the alterations.

Tyrese Accused Of Making "Excessive Alterations" To Rental Property

Tyrese Gibson speaks onstage during BET Awards Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 24, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

This isn't the only legal trouble Tyrese is currently wrapped up in, however. Earlier this year, he sued Home Depot, alleging that he was subject to racial discrimination at one of their stores. In footage that made its rounds online, he's seen engaging in an argument with a couple of the store's employees. Allegedly, he had given his card to some friends to use to purchase items that he picked out, and then went to wait in the parking lot. He claims that the employees refused to allow them to purchase the items on his card, and later came in to check them out himself.

"It was only after significant heated discussion with the cashier that Gibson was finally able to complete the transaction," his suit reads. "The cashier gave no reasonable explanation other than repeating ‘store policy’ and demanded to see a form of identification." Tyrese accuses the employees of being hesitant to complete the transaction due to he and his friends' race. What do you think of Tyrese getting hit with a lawsuit from an Airbnb owner? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

