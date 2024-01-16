Lil Nas X Faces Criticism From Hurricane Chris For New Single

Lil Nas X is prepared for everything he does to be controversial at this point. The rapper has often leaned into some of his most attention-grabbing instincts which rarely sits right with his critics. The one group of people that he's often beefed with the most are religious types. They took issue with Satanic imagery in the music video for his smash hit MONTERO. Many similar critics re-emerged last year when Lil Nas began teasing his new era which included references to him entering a Christian era.

Over the weekend, his new single "J CHRIST" finally arrived after weeks of build-up. Unsurprisingly, there were critics right away. Streamer Kai Cenat was one of the loudest to criticize Lil Nas' entire "Christian Era" though he was made fun of pretty extensively online for his comments. Another critique came from one of the rap star's old foes, Boosie Badazz. Boosie has a long history of making homophobic comments and has often directed them at Lil Nas specifically. Subsequently, it was no surprise to fans when he took to Instagram to try and criticize the song and video. Now there's yet another musical figure taking shots at the song.

Hurricane Chris Criticizes Lil Nas X

In a new video shared to Instagram, rapper Hurricane Chris ranted about his distaste for Lil Nas X's new music video. In the clip, he describes the video as "disrespectful" and warns Lil Nas not to play with people's religion. He also takes the opportunity in the video to assure fans that it has nothing to do with him being gay. Chris clarifies that there's lgbtq people he "has love for."

Many online have pointed out the hypocrisy of the backlash against Lil Nas. They're brought up are dozens and dozens of examples of popular rappers taking on the image of Jesus and using evocative religious symbolism. Despite that, they rarely receive similar backlash. What do you think of the various critics Lil Nas X has faced for his new single "J CHRIST?" What do you think of the new song itself? Let us know in the comment section below.

