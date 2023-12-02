christian era
- MusicLil Nas X Faces Criticism From Hurricane Chris For New SingleHe asked the rapper to stop playing with people's religion.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRyan Garcia Calls On Fellow Christians To Pray For Lil Nas X Amid "Christian Era"Lil Nas X's newest single isn't out yet but it's already controversial.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X Claims He's Returning To God For His New EraIt follows comments he made about undergoing a "Christian era" last year.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X Finds Surprise Ally In Christian Rapper Lecrae After He Defends Nas' Controversial CommentsLecrae defended Lil Nas X over his past behavior.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X Puts "Christian Era" Critics On BlastLil Nas X went off after Tyrese's call out.By Ben Mock