Lil Nas X Finds Surprise Ally In Christian Rapper Lecrae After He Defends Nas' Controversial Comments

Last month, Lil Nas X took to Twitter and Instagram to share a tease of some brand-new music. Like much of what the rapper does, it eventually became controversial. This time the controversy spawned from Lil Nas claiming that he was entering his "Christian era" with his new music. That didn't sit right with some Christians. The rapper famously drew the ire of many religious fans and critics when he used devil imagery in the music video for his song "MONTERO."

Though Lil Nas X quickly responded to haters with a statement of his own. he's now finding another surprising ally. Christian rapper Lecrae came to Lil Nas' defense following the Christian era comment, sharing a statement to his YouTube channel. “I don’t like it when I see non-Christians being chastised with Christian belief. They don’t subscribe to what you describe to. So how can you challenge them with that? They don’t even subscribe to the same book. They don’t play the same game you play. So how are they breaking the rules?” he said in defense of the rapper. Later in the video, he asked fans not to judge Lil Nas for his past actions and even extended an invite to the rapper to explain himself on Lecrae's platform. Check out his full 41-minute response video below.

Lecrae Stands Up For Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X's debut album MONTERO dropped in 2021 and he's been pretty quiet since then. His most recent single "STAR WALKIN'" dropped last year as a collaboration with League Of Legends. The song wasn't an instant hit but rose up the charts in late 2022 and now has more than 380 million streams on Spotify alone.

Last month, Lil Nas X began teasing his new era online. While he has shared some snippets it's been pretty scant on actual details in terms of when fans can expect new music. Given how long he's been absent and how quiet he's been in the meantime many are hoping that a new Lil Nas album is on the horizon in 2024. What do you think of Lecrae's response video to Lil Nas X's "Christian era" comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

