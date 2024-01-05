Lil Nas X Claims He's Returning To God For His New Era

Lil Nas X is in full promo mode for his new era. Earlier this week the pop star announced that his new single is dropping later this month. It's his first new single since 2022 when he dropped the sleeper hit "STAR WALKIN" in collaboration with the video game League Of Legends. Lil Nas' debut album MONTERO dropped back in 2021 and featured multiple smash hits like "MONTERO," "THATS WHAT I WANT," and "INDUSTRY BABY" with Jack Harlow.

Now he's gearing up to release a second album and he's conjuring some religious imagery in the process. It's hardly the first time he's done this. Lil Nas X notoriously got himself into trouble with religious types for conjuring demonic imagery in the music video and promotion for his song "MONTERO." But this time he's using religious subject matter in a very different way. That started last year when he claimed he was entering his "Christian era" which didn't sit well with some of his critics. Check out his new doubling down on that description below.

Lil Nas X In His Christian Era Again

Earlier this week, Lil Nas X shared a new video on TikTok with a peculiar caption. "me returning to god after the industry tried to make me satanic" it reads. Many fans assume he's just joking, as the rapper is notorious for doing online. He's likely cracking jokes at the expense of those who criticized his satanic music video and who make conspiracy theories about famous people being involved in cult activity.

Fans of the rapper won't have to wait long for new content from the rapper. In addition to the new single he's dropping next week, he also has a documentary coming out. The doc takes fans behind the scenes of his first ever world tour and will hit HBO on January 27. What do you think of Lil Nas X claiming he's trying to return to god after the music industry made him satanic? Do you think he's just trolling to promote his new single? Let us know in the comment section below.

