Lil Nas X Previews New Song While Teasing His "Christian Era"

Lil Nas X has returned to Twitter and as you'd expect he found a way to get people's attention. He hit the ground running with a series of tweets earlier this week where he cracked some jokes about his absence. "sorry i haven’t released music in 2 years yall i forgot my spotify login," one of the first tweets he made reads. He also made another post that claimed if he got one like he would release new music. But once again he turned it into a joke quote tweeting the post and claiming that because it got "way more" than one like he would try again next year.

But after all the teasing he did actually have something for fans. He shared a short video previewing a new song to Twitter overnight. "y’all mind if i enter my christian era ?" the caption of the post reads. The song itself is an emotional and earnest acoustic number that sounds very different from a lot of Nas' previous music. It's also full of references to Christian imagery like angels. Nas has a history of upsetting some Christians, with one moment in particular standing out. There was a ton of backlash to the music video for his song "Montero" which prominently featured the devil. Listen to the full snippet of new music below.

Lil Nas X Returns To Twitter

Lil Nas X hasn't released much new music since his 2021 debut album MONTERO dropped to massive critical acclaim and commercial success. In early 2022 he teamed up with NBA Youngboy on the song "Late To Da Party" which also served as his response to a supposed snub at the BET Awards.

Later that same year he teamed up with the video game League Of Legends to drop the single "STAR WALKIN." The song actually ended up becoming a hit as the year went on and now sits with over 370 million streams on Spotify. What do you think of Lil Nas X teasing new music as entering his "Christian era?" Do you like the preview of new music that he teased? Let us know in the comment section below.

