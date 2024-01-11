Kai Cenat Slams Lil Nas X Amid "Christian Era" Controversy

In recent weeks, Lil Nas X has decided to dive headfirst into his "Christian era," teasing a new single called "J Christ," using religious imagery, and more. He first announced that he was "returning to God" earlier this month, claiming that the music industry made him "satanic." As expected, this has earned the Georgia-born performer quite a bit of backlash, as he's previously been known to lean into satanic themes with his hit "Montero" and, of course, his human blood-filled "Satan" shoes.

Amid this latest phase of his career, critics have argued that he's mocking Christianity with his upcoming music and social media posts. According to him, however, that couldn't be further from the truth. He took to social media earlier this week to clap back, noting how he has a new gospel album in the works. "I like how the world decided I am mocking, when I literally have been working on a gospel album?? Like be fr," he wrote on Instagram. Regardless, he continues to get pushback, most recently from 22-year-old streamer Kai Cenat.

Kai Cenat Tells Lil Nas X "God Gonna Handle You"

During a recent stream, Kai Cenat tore into Lil Nas X, making it clear that he doesn't approve of the unexpected pivot. "No, f*ck that. Lil Nas X you can eat my whole d*ck," he shouts in a clip. "I hate that n***a, bro." He went on, claiming that the hitmaker is "mocking" God and religion with his latest project. "God gonna handle you," he continued. "He's extremely disrespectful, bro... He disrespects God himself."

