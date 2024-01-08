Lil Nas X Is Living Up To Entering His Christian Era On Upcoming Single "J CHRIST"

Lil Nas X had one of the more dominant runs in music in the past several years from 2019-2021. His viral tracks such as "MONTERO" and "INDUSTRY BABY" had him constantly topping the charts. However, the past year and a half has been quiet for the Georgia native. In 2022, Nas X put out two singles. Those were "Late To Da Party (F*CK BET)" with NBA YoungBoy and "STAR WALKIN'." The latter was a collaboration with the League of Legends video game.

Part of the reason for his lack of production is because Nas X feels he was "blackballed" from releasing in 2023. According to Billboard, it is because of "promoting God to the masses." The latter of the comments were made late last week. Around the same time, Lil Nas said he was going to "expose the industry" and that he needed to "watch his back."

Lil Nas X Is Finally Making A Return

In addition to all of those statements, the multi-talent made one last year. He claimed he was going to enter his "Christian era." Well, he is living up to that promise it seems. According to Pitchfork the platinum recording artist revealed the cover art and release date for "J CHRIST." "MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!" It will be out on Friday, January 12. Also according to Billboard, this track is rumored to be put out independently, and not through Columbia Records. Nas X is doing this because "[my label] gave me the choice of going independent to release my gospel music or staying with them."

