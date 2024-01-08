Cedric The Entertainer Responds To Katt Williams At Golden Globes: "Not Even Factual"

Cedric the Entertainer responded to Katt Williams' recent comments on the Club Shay Shay podcast during an appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. Williams had accused Cedric of stealing one of his biggest jokes. In response, Cedric labeled the story, "not even factual."

"It's an interesting time now," Cedric told ET. "People get on these blogs and they just start spewing off stuff that's not even factual. I let the fodder just go out there until I'm ready to respond to it. I am who I am, I stand on that for sure."

Cedric The Entertainer Arrives At Golden Globes

Cedric the Entertainer at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

As for Williams' allegation, he explained: "He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know. The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET's ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET's ComicView that they made it part of the commercial. This is not just a random joke -- this is my very best joke, and it's my last joke, and it's my closing joke. [In] 1998 I'm doing this joke; it's on ComicView. Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience, he comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he's doing that as his last joke on the [Original] Kings of Comedy and he's doing it verbatim, he's just changed my car into a spaceship." Check out Cedric's response below.

Cedric The Entertainer Addresses Katt Williams Feud

Cedric The Entertainer wasn't the only one Williams targeted during the interview. He also called out Steve Harvey and Kevin Hart. Hart responded on Twitter, writing: "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ. It’s honestly sad." Be on the lookout for further updates on Katt Williams and Cedric The Entertainer's feud on HotNewHipHop.

