Lil Nas X Gives Fans An Extended Listen To His Forthcoming Gospel-Inspired "J CHRIST" Single

It seems that Georgia rapper and singer Lil Nas X is finally making a full return to his music career. Yesterday, January 8, the 24-year-old shared the cover art and release date for his brand-new single, "J CHRIST." It will be out on Friday, January 12, and it will see his foray into Christian/gospel music. Nas X has been talking about making a religious switch for quite some time now. In fact, it was just over a year ago that he began making these statements.

They have put him in some hot water and Nas X feels like he was "blackballed" from dropping anything in 2023. But, the wait is finally coming to an end for him and his fan base. Lil Nas is dedicating this track to the special man above. In his Instagram announcement post, he says, "MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!"

Read More: Do Ice Spice & Latto Have Beef? New Yorker Appears In Background Of "777" Artist's TikTok Amid Rumours

Lil Nas X Has People Excited

On top of the art and day of the release, Nas X has given fans plenty more to chew on in the coming days. A fan account on Twitter (known now as X) unearthed a possible preview of "J CHRIST." The teaser is about 1:45 long and sounds very good. It is not a full dive into Christian music, but the elements are prevalent. Nas X is rapping over some heavenly background vocals mixed with some trap kick drums. Fans are digging what they hear so far. One says, "Wow this is beautiful." Another says, "This go hard [flame emojis]."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new preview of Lil Nas X's upcoming single? Do you think this is a good direction for him to go with his music, why or why not? Will this next album be better than his debut, MONTERO? Is his controversial nature good or bad for his image and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Nas X. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: JAY-Z Unsure Whether He'll Headline A Super Bowl Halftime Show, Discusses Racist History Of "Cowboy"