Do Ice Spice & Latto Have Beef? New Yorker Appears In Background Of "777" Artist's TikTok Amid Rumours

If you thought the women of rap were leaving their petty drama behind in 2023, you're already being proven wrong thanks to the latest antics of Ice Spice and Latto. Amid the former's record breaking year, the latter has faced accusations of jacking her style and dropping shady bars. Though they haven't had any issues in person yet, all the subliminal shade has us wondering if 2024 will be when a confrontation between the New York and Atlanta based creatives ensues. For now, they're sticking to business as usual, with Latto making an interesting choice when previewing new music on social media.

Eagle-eyed internet users quickly noticed a familiar face in the background of the 777 hitmaker's new snippet. Though Spice wasn't there in real life, a clip of her "Pretty Girl" music video was playing on the TV behind Latto while she rhymed for the camera. "I just want a one-on-one, don't know why she so nervous," the blonde beauty spits, with many viewers speculating she's referring to her redhead contemporary.

Read More: Ice Spice & Latto Drama Rumours Reignited Over Former’s Fake Nice “Variety” Comments

Hip-Hop Heads Accuse Latto of Stalking Ice Spice

"O @Latto SHADES @icespice_ requesting a ONE ON ONE and then plays ICE SPICE in the background SO SHE CATCHES THE DIRECT WHACK. GENIUS!!!!! I LOVE FEMALE RAP," one music lover wrote after catching the mess. As AllHipHop notes, it wasn't long before Spice appeared to respond with some bars of her own. "Think you the s**t, b**ch, you not even the fart," she declares on her upcoming release, which is sure to go viral on platforms like TikTok this winter.

They may not have enough in common to form a friendship, but Ice Spice and Latto both achieved some massive feats in 2023. Besides turning up the heat with singles like "Put It On Da Floor" and "Deli," both femcees also earned prestigious recognition from Forbes on their annual 30 Under 30 list. Read who else was honoured at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: "Forbes" 30 Under 30: Ice Spice & Latto Make Prestigious List Alongside Druski

