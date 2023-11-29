"Forbes" 30 Under 30: Ice Spice & Latto Make Prestigious List Alongside Druski

Now that December is practically here, publications are rolling out their annual recap articles in various formats. For Forbes, it's their annual "30 Under 30" issue that currently has the Internet talking for more reasons than one. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Ice Spice made the outlet's round-up after her one-of-a-kind rise to fame, but another rap diva she spent part of her 2023 beefing with can be found on the list as well. Elsewhere, 21-year-old Angel Reese gets her flowers for her role in leading LSU to its first-ever women's basketball national championship, even with all that's been going on with her in the media lately.

One of the older stars whom Forbes is honouring is Drew "Druski" Desbordes, a content creator and comedian who often links with friends in the hip-hop world like Jack Harlow and Drake. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old made major moves in launching his sports management agency, proving that for all the laughter he's provided fans with over the years, he can be a strategic businessman too.

Ice Spice Adds Forbes 30 Under 30 to Her Long List of Accolades

Trippie Redd continues his recent winning streak with an appearance on the "30 Under 30" list as well. He just unleashed a new album and confirmed the birth of his adorable son, making this year undeniably one of the biggest of his career and personal life to date. Others to add the impressive accolade to their resume this fall include supermodel and 818 Tequila founder Kendall Jenner, multi-talent musician Steve Lacy, and Ice Spice's aforementioned op, Latto.

Elsewhere in the latter rap diva's world, she's got a new cypher to celebrate. The "Wheelie" hitmaker teamed up with XXL and fellow femcees Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don, and Mello Buckzz to take turns spitting some of their boldest bars in recent memory. Check that out at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

