Angel Reese Remains Away From LSU, Absent From Cayman Islands Trip

Angel Reese will seemingly miss at least two more LSU games. Reese has not been spotted in the Cayman Islands, where the Tigers are preparing to face Niagra and Virginia in the Cayman Islands Classic. Furthermore, this marks the second road event that Reese has not been with the team. The 2023 Final Four MOP has not been seen alongside her LSU teammates since being benched against Kent State on November 14. Reese was then absent from a road game on November 17 and a home game on November 20.

However, no official reason has been given for Reese's absence. There have been claims of both academic probation and a head coach-mandated "attitude adjustment". But Kim Mulkey has refused to answer questions about Reese's absence and Reese herself has only spoken out to tell people "Don't believe everything you read". After the event in the Cayman Islands, LSU's next game sees the Tigers host #9 Virginia Tech on November 30.

Read More: Angel Reese Becomes Shaq's First Reebok Signing

Angel Reese Addresses Her Haters

Despite the mystery surrounding her absence, Reese has not been silent. On November 22, Reese posted a video to her TikTok account, showing her walking around her apartment in a fluffy pink bathrobe. The audio of the video is a speech by Deion Sanders talking about how little he thinks about his haters. Furthermore, Reese posted a video of the same speech to her Instagram last weekend. It appears to be a direct response to the new wave of speculation and hate that she has received since the drama began to unfurl at LSU.

As mentioned, there appears to be no timetable for Reese's return, not that she appears to be sweating her absence too much regardless. On Thanksgiving, Reese posted a video recreating the viral "Cheese Rice and Byron" Sidetalk clip. Through four games played, Reese is still averaging a double-double with 17 points and 10.3 rebounds. That puts her second on the team in both categories. Reese's situation is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Angel Reese And LSU Stars Name Their All-Time Basketball Starting Lineups

[via]