"Standing On Business": King Harris Wants Credit For Popularizing Phrase After Druski Uses It In Song Title

Druski is usually one to keep the internet cracking up, but this week, he's got King Harris deep in his feelings. After seeing a promotional post casting extras for the comedian's "Standin on Bihness" music video, T.I.'s son was compelled to go Live on Instagram and get a few things off his chest. While he's not necessarily asserting himself as the first one to ever use the phrase, Harris does want credit for helping it blow up in the mainstream amid a nasty spat with his parents in late 2023.

"It’s time to stand on business. I ain’t create it, but I’m the one that got everybody saying it," he ranted to viewers earlier this week. "I ain’t create it. I’d be a liar if I said I created it. That s**t’s been on years and years," Harris further admitted. However, he did point out that athletes and other public figures didn't use it as frequently until after his family's viral feud. "When you ask who got the news saying it, who got ESPN saying it, who got football players saying it, who got kids saying it, who got everybody saying it, it’s me."

King Harris Wants Credit for His Work

Before Druski's upcoming release helps to popularize "standing on business" even more, Harris simply wants to ensure that he gets credit where credit is due. So far, the internet seems divided on whether the 19-year-old has a point, but he definitely sounds confident in himself.

Druski's successful run in 2023 looks to be following him into the new year as he films his "Standin On Bihness" video. Back in December, he landed beside names like Ice Spice and Latto on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, and only time will tell what he's got in store next. Read more about the outlet's annual prestigious round-up at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

