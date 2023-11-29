Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don, And Mello Buckzz Shine In XXL All-Women Cypher

In a hip-hop landscape dominated by male artists, XXL shook up the scene with an All-Women Cypher that left fans wanting more. Featuring heavy hitters like Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don, and Mello Buckzz, the cypher showcased an undeniable chemistry that resonated with rap enthusiasts across the board. Social media was in excitement as fans took to X to share their thoughts on the new cypher. "Mello Buckzz CLEARED," exclaimed one user, echoing the sentiments of many who were impressed by her standout performance. The rising star proved she could hold her own among the seasoned rappers, leaving fans eager for more from her in the future.

With DJ Carisma spinning the mixes in the background, it was an unforgettable moment. However, it was Monaleo who emerged as a standout, sparking intense conversations online. "They all ate it up, but WHY DF DID MONALEO snap like she did!? Like why!?" questioned a fan on social media. Monaleo's bars, delivered with an unapologetic ferocity, left a memorable mark. However, her cypher undoubtedly solidified her as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

Read More: Rubi Rose, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, & 42 Dugg Come Through For XXL Freshman Cypher

The Girls Were In Their Bag During The XXL Cyper

However, fans were quick to shower praise on the entire lineup. "They all did so good omg Latto and Monaleo spazzed, and Flo is so underrated, I love her voice," gushed one person. Another fan chimed in, asserting, "Monaleo and Flo Milli went the hardest." The appreciation wasn't limited to just one standout artist, with supporters acknowledging the unique strengths each rapper brought to the cypher. "Latto ate down," declared one fan, emphasizing the undeniable impact of Latto's verses. Moreover, the sentiment was echoed by another person who marveled at Maiya The Don, stating, "Maiya the Don... Just wow..!!!"

However, in an industry often criticized for its lack of female representation, the XXL All-Women Cypher served as a powerful reminder of the talent that exists within the female rap community. Additionally, as fans eagerly await more collaborations and solo projects from these talented artists, one thing is clear. The ladies have firmly established their presence and are ready to take the hip-hop world by storm. Who do you think had the best bars? Let us know on HNHH!

Read More: Nardo Wick, Big30, Big Scarr & KenTheMan Snap In Their XXL Cypher