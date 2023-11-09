Jack Harlow Left Shocked By Fan’s Wild Question About Kevin Hart & Druski

Jack Harlow recently took to social media, requesting that his fans send him some questions to answer. While the hitmaker is surely no stranger to getting suggestive inquiries from overzealous supporters, it's clear that he wasn't expecting any questions as ridiculous as one he received about Druski and Kevin Hart. He shared the question on his Instagram Story, alongside a selfie showing him looking disappointed, telling followers "Nvm y'all."

"Lick whipped cream off Druski or syrup off Kevin Hart," the question read. For obvious reasons, Harlow had a tough time answering it, and just decided to end the Q&A altogether. He went on to reveal that the question was so jarring that he decided to get Hart himself involved. He shared another screenshot showing the two of them on a FaceTime call, with Hart looking absolutely shocked and disgusted.

Jack Harlow Calls Off Q&A After Bizarre Question

While fans may not have gotten Harlow's eagerly-anticipated answer as to which man he'd prefer to lick substances off of, it looks like they'll be getting some new music from the 25-year-old soon. He previewed an upcoming single earlier this week, which seemingly samples Lil Wayne and Drake's Take Care track, "The Motto." Fans have yet to hear an official release date for the new track.

New music isn't the only exciting thing happening for Jack Harlow these days, either. The Louisville native also got quite the shout-out from the newly-elected Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear. After winning, Beshear mentioned Harlow in his speech. "A choice to reject Team R or Team D, and to state clearly that we are one Team Kentucky. A choice of Jack Harlow over Sarah Huckabee Sanders," he said. What do you think of Jack Harlow's fan sending him such a wild question about Kevin Hart and Druski? Do you this his reaction was warranted? What about Kevin Hart's? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

