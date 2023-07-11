Comedian Kevin Kart is no stranger to crossing over with musicians. He’s got quite a few famous industry friends and proved it with a recent birthday celebration. Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas booked an entire weekend of shows to celebrate Hart’s birthday and some big names showed out. According to HipHopDx, J. Cole, Ludacris, and PARTYNEXTDOOR were among the list of performers. But for Hart’s 44th birthday, the festivities were wrapped up by Jack Harlow. Not only did Harlow close things off by performing some of his biggest hits, but he even let Hart share the stage of them. A video of the pair singing along to “First Class” hit the internet after the party wrapped up.

It’s far from the first time Jack Harlow performing that song has drawn attention in recent weeks. Last month he played the Power Our Planet benefit show for climate change alongside a stacked lineup. Despite “First Class” being a massive hit, the audience didn’t know the words when he performed it. Harlow attempted to get the crowd to sing along to the song but they clearly weren’t very familiar with it.

Jack Harlow And Kevin Hart On Stage

Just yesterday, Jack Harlow was in Vegas for the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax figure. Unlike some celebs who find their wax imitations to be a bit underwhelming, Harlow couldn’t believe how accurate his own was. A video posted by the museum showed the rapper looking completely stunned by how realistic his wax depiction is. Fans agreed as pictures of Harlow side by side with the statue quickly went viral.

Back in April, Jack Harlow released his new album Jackman. The project was short, just 10 tracks that add up to 25 minutes but netted him some pretty solid hits like “They Don’t Love It,” and “Common Ground.” He also made an appearance on the star-studded DJ Drama project earlier this year. The pair teamed up for a song called “Mockingbird Valley.” What do you think of Jack Harlow performing with Kevin Hart for his birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

