The track “Gang Gang Gang” from Jack Harlow’s recently released Jackman album is getting its own music video. Harlow posted a teaser for the video on his Instagram earlier today. The caption is simple enough “Gang Gang Gang. Tomorrow.” While the teaser doesn’t show much of what the video will be like, just an intro and some loose shots, that didn’t stop fans from getting excited. The comments are packed full of people expressing anticipation for the forthcoming video.

“Gang Gang Gang” is the second Jackman song to get an accompanying music video. Last month just after the album was dropped Harlow released the video for “They Don’t Love It.” The video has already racked up 5 million views in its first month. Unsurprisingly, the album also performed well debuting at number 8 on the Billboard 200 making it Harlow’s third straight top 10 album. Alongside his new album, Harlow also appeared on the DJ Drama song “Mockingbird Valley.”

Jack Harlow’s New Video Will Arrive Tomorrow

Jack Harlow recently received a pretty major co-sign. Ludacris showed his support for Harlow. He didn’t just shout out the rapper, he also showed support for his sampling of Fergie’s “Glamorous.” The song serves as a major part of the hook on Harlow’s biggest hit “First Class,” which hit number one last year. The song was Harlow’s second number-one following his Lil Nas X collaboration “Industry Baby” and his third top-five hit including “WHATS POPPIN” which peaked at number 2.

Last month Jack Harlow had to cancel a concert for the first time in his career and seemed pretty upset about it. He tweeted out his frustration after having to cancel a show in Vegas because he couldn’t get on a flight. “Makes me fuckin sick typing this. For the first time in my entire career, I’m not gonna make it to my own show. Trying to get to Vegas tonight but I’m stuck in Kentucky,” the tweet read. What do you think of the teaser for Jack Harlow’s new music video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jack Harlow Replaces Drake As The New Sports Curse