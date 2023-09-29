Jung Kook Crosses Over Into Hip Hop Again With Jack Harlow On “3D”

While it took until Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red" a few weeks ago for a rap song to top the Hot 100 in 2023, it wasn't the first time a rapper appeared on the #1 spot this year. That's because earlier in the year Latto teamed up with BTS member and K-pop superstar Jung Kook on the track "Seven." The song immediately shot up to the very top of the charts debuting at number one in its first week.

Now, Jung Kook is returning to the well of collaborating with American rappers with his new single "3D." The track features an appearance from Jack Harlow who is no stranger to the Hot 100 with mega-hits like "First Class" and "What's Poppin." The pair team up for an incredibly smooth new collaboration with a perfect pop rap beat. In his verse Harlow stays mostly in his lane flexing his appeal to women and his hometown. Unsurprisingly, the song is off to a strong start commercially with over 10 million views on its music video in under 24 hours. Check out the song and video below.

Jung Kook And Jack Harlow See In "3D"

While Jung Kook has only dropped two new songs this year, he's made the most of them. Jack Harlow on the other hand released his new album Jackman earlier this year. The short project also came with a short turnaround from his previous record which dropped just last year. Jackman spawned hit songs like "They Don't Love It" and "Common Ground," though neither approached the smash success of "First Class." What do you think of Jung Kook and Jack Harlow's new collab "3D"? Let us know in the comment section below.

Quotable Lyrics:

The way I told my boys, "Come look"

I used to take girls up to Stony Brook

And steal they hearts like some crook, true story

Now when I hold somebody's hand, it's a new story