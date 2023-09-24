Jungkook Performs “Seven” With Latto At Global Citizen, Reveals Release Date Of Jack Harlow Collab

BTS member Jungkook was one of the main draws on day one of Global Citizen Fest. With numerous members of The ARMY filling Central Park, the BTS star shone in his solo set. During his performance, Jung thanked the throngs of fans for coming out despite the rain in NYC. He also gave fans a special guest when he brought out Latto to perform their hit collab, "Seven". “Wow, that was a nice surprise, right?” Jungkook said at the song’s end. Latto said to him, “Thank you, JK. Shout out to the ARMY!”

"Seven" was one of the hits of the summer. The unapologetically horny and catching song spent a week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit number one in various other countries around the globe. However, fans were also treated to a tease about Jungkook's next solo endeavor. His set ended with a cryptic visual of his name next to the word "3D". However, The ARMY didn't have to wait long for more information.

Jungkook Collab With Jack Harlow Coming September 29

After the show, a press release was made about what "3D" is and what fans can expect. “Jung Kook’s second solo single, ‘3D (feat. Jack Harlow),’ is a Pop R&B track with clever expressions of feelings toward an unattainable person from the perspectives of first, second, and third dimensions. Get ready to meet an even more mature side of Jung Kook following ‘Seven (feat. Latto).’ Jack Harlow has featured in this track, bringing his unique rap style and adding zest to the song," read an official note on South Korea fansite Weverse.

"3D" drops on September 29 at midnight ET. Hours before the reveal, Harlow had tweeted "I'll fly u from Korea to Kentucky" as he seemingly hinted at the collab. Furthermore, BIGHIT Music also shared clips from the "hero film" (short music video promotions) for the song. However, neither of them feature Harlow and only focus on Jungkook himself. Are you excited for this collab? Let us know in the comments.

