global citizen
- MusicKendrick Lamar's pgLang Teams Up With Global Citizen For "Move Afrika" Festival SeriesKendrick is headlining the first in a series of festivals.ByLavender Alexandria791 Views
- MusicFugees Surprise Fans With Reunion At Lauryn Hill's Global Citizen PerformanceLauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."ByCaroline Fisher904 Views
- MusicJungkook Performs "Seven" With Latto At Global Citizen, Reveals Release Date Of Jack Harlow CollabThe BTS star is making waves right now.ByBen Mock830 Views
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion And Lauryn Hill Headline Global Citizen FestMegan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill are set to headline this year's Global Citizen fest.ByLavender Alexandria549 Views
- MusicMeek Mill Gets The Crowd Jumping At Global CitizenMeek Mill killed it during his set at Global Citizen.ByAlexander Cole7.9K Views
- Pop Culture"One World: Together At Home" Concert Raised $128 Million Against COVID-19The "One World: Together At Home" concert raised over $100 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.ByCole Blake1388 Views
- MusicBeyoncé & Adele To Feature On OneRepublic Song TogetherThis song is obviously gonna be huge. ByNoah C1485 Views
- MusicCommon Becomes Global Citizen Ambassador; Focusing On Criminal Justice ReformCommon refreshes commitment to reform with Global Citizen ambassadorship.ByMilca P.1.6K Views
- MusicBeyonce & Jay-Z Had One Of 2018's Highest-Grossing Tours With $250MThe Carters left nothing on the table this year.ByMilca P.34.7K Views
- MusicWatch Beyonce & Jay-Z Headline Global Citizen Festival In South AfricaWatch The Carters headline the Global Citizen stage.ByMilca P.15.3K Views
- EntertainmentWill Smith Offering Fans A Chance To Party With Him On 50th BirthdayAnnnnd watch him bungee-jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.ByChantilly Post7.1K Views
- SocietyBeyonce, Jay Z, Pharrell, Usher & More To Headline Free Mandela 100 FestThis free festival in South Africa has a stacked line-up.ByChantilly Post2.2K Views
- MusicFrench Montana Brings His Global Citizen Philanthropic Efforts To MoroccoFrench Montana's bringing his philanthropic efforts to his home country. ByAron A.1.8K Views
- MusicDiddy Has High Praises For French Montana's Philanthropy Work In UgandaFrench Montana and Diddy hit Ellen to talk philanthropy and more.ByAron A.4.8K Views