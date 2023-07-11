Global Citizen Fest just announced its lineup for the 2023 edition of the New York City festival. Among the headliners are two familiar names for rap fans one old and one new. Rap legend Lauryn Hill is set to perform, as is one of the biggest names in the genre today Megan Thee Stallion. They’re headlining alongside California alt-rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers. Elsewhere in the lineup are artists like pop singer Conan Gray and the K-Pop group Stray Kids.

The news comes in the middle of a relatively slow year for Megan Thee Stallion. Musically speaking, she hasn’t released any new material so far in 2023. Last year she dropped Traumazine, her second studio album, to critical acclaim. The album featured fellow hitmakers like Future and Latto as well as rappers like Key Glock and Ric Nasty. The album was preceded by hit songs like “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. It also spawned a new hit for Megan with the hip-house bop “Her.”

The biggest story for Megan Thee Stallion so far this year is one that has continued to follow her for years. All the way back in July of 2020 Megan was reportedly shot in the foot by rapper Tory Lanez. The resulting court drama lasted for years until he was ultimately convicted of all counts late last year. His sentencing hearing has been delayed multiple times. Once he is ultimately sentenced he could face more than 20 years in prison for the incident.

Despite Megan’s well-documented evidence and the court ruling, some still don’t believe her side of the story. Recently DJ Akademiks found himself in hot water for once again questioning the narrative. Thankfully after testifying in the case Megan seems to have put the incident behind her and has spent 2023 playing a number of major shows. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and Lauryn Hill headlining this year’s Global Citizen Fest? Let us know if you plan to attend the festival in the comment section below.

