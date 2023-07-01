One Musicfest has just announced its 2023 lineup. The festival is coming to Piedmont Park in Atlanta in late October of this year. Like many rap-oriented festivals in 2023, a big part of the event is paying homage to the 50th anniversary of the genre. One Musicfest has even gone as far as to dedicate an entire stage to the celebration of rap’s history. That stage features genre legends like Killer Mike, Nelly, KRS-One, DJ Drama, Goodie Mob, Waka Flocka, and many more.

As far as the mainstage is concerned they’re piling up superstars. Kendrick Lamar is headlining which probably feels familiar for fans in 2023. On the back of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last year Kendrick has been hitting up as many festivals as possible. He’s also been making news for messages to fans at stops like Governors Ball. Joining him at One Musicfest’s top slot are Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Brent Faiyaz. The festival also features dozens of other stars like Kodak Black, Coi Leray, Bryson Tiller, Tems, Key Glock, Smino, The Dream, Chief Keef, and more.

One Musicfest Headliners Announced

Killer Mike has also had a busy 2023. The Run The Jewels rapper just released MICHAEL, his first solo album in over 10 years. During an interview he did promoting the record he accidentally led fans to believe that fellow Atlanta rap legend and Outkast member Andre 300 was working on a new album. He had to walk back on the comments afterward and clarify that wasn’t exactly what he meant. Mike made a surprise appearance at another Atlanta music festival, Shaky Knees. Back in May he served as a last-second addition to the lineup and debuted multiple new tracks from Michael.

Everywhere rap music is celebrated there have been 50th anniversary displays this year. From the Grammys to the BET Awards to various music festivals all summer rap legends have been showing out in bunches. What do you think of this year’s One Musicfest headliners and will you be in attendance? Let us know in the comment section below.

