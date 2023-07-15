The women of rap haven’t given hip-hop heads many albums yet this year, however, they have been consistent with their singles. Among the biggest tracks we’ve heard in recent months include the City Girls’ work with Diddy and Fabolous on “Act Bad,” Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World,” as well as Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.” The latter had Cardi B join her on the official remix, and also inspired other lyricists like GloRilla to share their own verses over the infectious beat.

This New Music Friday (July 14), the Atlanta-based artist returned with something to top her June single. Rather than operating solo or connecting with another rap diva, she stepped out of her comfort zone to work with BTS member Jungkook. Latto and the foreign performer put together a raunchy track called “Seven,” and little more than 24 hours after hitting DSPs it’s already broken a major Spotify record.

Latto and Jungkook Make Spotify History

.@Latto earns the biggest streaming debut for any rapper in global Spotify history with “Seven” with #JungKook. pic.twitter.com/8IE0i2441s — chart data (@chartdata) July 15, 2023

“@Latto earns the biggest streaming debut for any rapper in global Spotify history with ‘Seven’ with Jungkook,” @chartdata reported via Twitter early this morning. If you’re familiar with BTS, you know that their fanbase – the Army – doesn’t play, so seeing Jungkook’s solo single get a mass outpouring of support isn’t at all surprising.

The blonde beauty is definitely excited about achieving new accolades as she grows as an artist, but the arrival of “Seven” doesn’t mean she’s done promoting “Put It On Da Floor” just yet. She recently shared a video twerking along to her and Cardi’s remix at the club, and this weekend, we once again got a preview of Latto throwing it back to her hit single.

Rap Diva Continues to Promote “Put It On Da Floor”

Feast your eyes on Latto’s latest twerking video below. Are you still streaming the 777 starlet’s “Put It On Da Floor,” or have you moved on to a new Song of the Summer? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Latto vibing to “Put It On Da Floor” in the club 👀 pic.twitter.com/QBfVApRSUa — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 15, 2023

